Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Moorhead woman charged with malicious punishment of a child

Pamela Raye Roach
Pamela Raye Roach(Clay County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, after allegedly hitting and punching a 15-year-old girl.

Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to a town home in the 1900 block of Belsley Boulevard after 11:00 p.m. on July 13 on reports of a domestic incident.

The victim told officers that Pamela Roach was aggressively changing a child’s diaper and, according to court documents, when the victim told Roach to stop, she hit and punched the victim repeatedly.

Court documents state the girl was hiding in a bedroom when officers arrived and said she was scared to come out. A Police Sergeant talked to Roach, who admitted to losing her temper and slapping, punching and pulling the victim’s hair while she yelled at the girl.

Roach faces one count of malicious punishment of a child, which is a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. She also faces a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Moorhead on I-94 on July 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
UPDATE: Boy found safe after hours-long search in Richland County
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Body found in Lake Bemidji
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground

Latest News

Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks
Fran and Earl are available for adoption at Homeward Animal Shelter.
Bonded pair of Pitbull pups married for a cause
News - Ex-girlfriend of man shot by FPD says he had ‘extremely violent tendencies’ - July 14
News - Ex-girlfriend of man shot by FPD says he had ‘extremely violent tendencies’ - July 14
News - Fargo Police Oversight Board reviews policies and protocols for “critical incidents” -...
News - Fargo Police Oversight Board reviews policies and protocols for “critical incidents” - July 14