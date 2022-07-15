Moorhead woman charged with malicious punishment of a child

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, after allegedly hitting and punching a 15-year-old girl.

Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to a town home in the 1900 block of Belsley Boulevard after 11:00 p.m. on July 13 on reports of a domestic incident.

The victim told officers that Pamela Roach was aggressively changing a child’s diaper and, according to court documents, when the victim told Roach to stop, she hit and punched the victim repeatedly.

Court documents state the girl was hiding in a bedroom when officers arrived and said she was scared to come out. A Police Sergeant talked to Roach, who admitted to losing her temper and slapping, punching and pulling the victim’s hair while she yelled at the girl.

Roach faces one count of malicious punishment of a child, which is a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. She also faces a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

