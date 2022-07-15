Contests
MN Dept. of Health: 10,136 reported abortions last year in Minnesota

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Dept. of Health released their 2021 Induced Abortion report, breaking down the statistics from January 1 to December 31 of last year. According to their data, there were 10,136 reported abortions in the state.

When it came to reasons on why these women got abortions, about a third of them declined to answer. However, 44 indicated that they got the procedure done due to rape while 11 said it was due to incest. 1,346 pointed to economic reasons on to why they had the abortion, but the largest group was 5,499 women said that they did not want children at the time.

Not all of the women in the report came from Minnesota. Some of them came from Iowa, Michigan, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin. Over 3,000 of the women came from Hennepin County while only 19 were from Clay County.

In terms of age ranges, about half of the abortions were performed on women in their 20s. The largest group being between 20 to 24. Also, three quarters of the women in the report had at least graduated high school.

Abortions in Minnesota have been on a decline since 1980. There were 19,028 abortions in 1980, and dropped to 10,316 in 2021. The lowest year for abortions was in 2015, and that was at 9,861.

Click here for the full report from the MN Dept. of Health.

