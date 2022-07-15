Man rescued for Grain Bin in Kent

KENT, MN (Valley News Live) - A man became stuck in a grain bin while trying to clear spoiled grain around 8 A.M. on July 14 in Kent, Minnesota.

By the time authorities arrived, the grain had risen halfway up the man’s body. The Breckenridge and Abercrombie fire departments assisted the Wilkins County Sheriff by providing grain bin extraction equipment.

The man was then able to walk freely out of the grain bin and is uninjured.

