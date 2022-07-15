Lightning sparks vehicle fire in Polk County

FISHER, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Around 4:50 PM, Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and East Grand Forks Fire responded to a vehicle fire in rural Fisher.

It happened near Hwy 220 South and 265th Street SW.

Sheriff’s officials say when deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

They determined lightning had struck a Dodge pickup, driven by Jason David Remarke, 48, of Horace, ND.

They say Remarke was not injured, but the pickup is a total loss.

