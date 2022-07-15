HEAT WAVE BEGINNING

INTO SATURDAY MORNING: Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures give way to a few storms rolling out of the west through the overnight. While not likely, some storms could be severe as we approach daybreak on Saturday morning in our North Dakota counties. Wind and some hail will be possible. Have your VNLWeather App handy.

THE WEEKEND: INCREASING HEAT & HUMIDITY: The heat stays for the weekend along with some of that humidity. Be sure to stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen if spending time outdoors! Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected Saturday with thunderstorms in the afternoon possible. With the heat and humidity, they could be strong to severe. Sunday will be a scorcher as we will be closing on on the peak of the heat wave. Temperatures will hit the mid 90s for many with a 100 degree reading not out of the question Sunday and Monday in our area. Sunday looks dry.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: HEAT PEAKS: Partly cloudy skies are looking to join us for Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid-90s to near 100 for some in our west and southern counties. Heat indices could be close to 105 to 110! Please stay hydrated and find some shade. The chance of some PM storms will be with us on Monday, and some could be strong to severe. High temperatures Tuesday fall off a bit as a cooler northwest wind pushes in. Expect the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some showers and storms from the same system that will bring Monday’s chances.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Sunny and dry! We see a bit of a break from the heat on Wednesday, with highs only warming into the 80s. Partly cloudy skies remain on Thursday, with highs again warming into the 80s for most areas to near 90 for a few.

FRIDAY: Hot again with most areas in the mid 80s to low 90s. It will be sunny and dry for most with high pressure continuing.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of thunderstorms pushing in from the west by daybreak. Temperatures falling only into the 60s. Muggy with some fog by morning and morning storms into Saturday. Some could be windy with hail.

SATURDAY: Still hot. A few clouds and morning storms. Chance of returning PM storms for a few. Low: 68. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Still hot! Mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 93.

MONDAY: STILL hot! Partly cloudy. Chance of PM storms. Low: 75. High: 97.

TUESDAY: STILL HOT. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, but still hot. Low: 66. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 65. High: 91.

