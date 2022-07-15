First responders affected by the high cost of fuel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”It was surprising if we would’ve had some sort of idea that that would happen we would’ve budgeted for, more for fuel but who could’ve predicted that fuel prices would get this high?” said Tim Meyers, senior director at Sanford Ambulance.

Meyers said month after month they have been going over budget due to the high cost of gas.

“We budget about $20,000 a month for fuel and it has been consistently about $12,000 more per month since the fuel prices have skyrocketed,” said Meyers.

But Meyers said this doesn’t affect the people they serve.

“We just absorb that cost, we can’t bill anything more for service or any of that, it’s just the cost of doing business,” said Meyers.

Over at the West Fargo Police Department, Chief Denis Otterness said they are still sitting okay when it comes to budgeting and paying for fuel.

“We’ve expended about 46% of the budgeted dollars for 2022 specifically for fuel and gas for our fleets so we’re doing pretty good for right now,” said Otterness.

Otterness said this could be due to using gas they paid for in the past, or the annual budget increase they ask for to expand their fleet due to the growth in West Fargo.

But Meyers and Otterness both said their 2023 budgets will look different.

“We’ve requested from our city commission about a 38% increase in our gas budget for 2023 anticipating that prices won’t go down nearly as quickly as they’ve gone up,” said Otterness.

“We’ll budget more based on the unpredictability of the high cost of fuel that will be added into our next year’s budget, it may mean that we can’t buy something else because we’re paying more for fuel,” said Meyers.

Both Otternrss and Meyers stress that the high cost of fuel does not affect their services for the people of the F-M area.

