Fargo Police Oversight Board reviews policies and protocols for “critical incidents”, following Shane Netterville’s death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Oversight Board met tonight at their regular monthly meeting. But the situation was far from normal, after 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot and killed by an officer, last week.

Tonight, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski went over the policies and protocols that come with, what he calls, “critical incidents”.

“When feasible, officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the way of a moving vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at vehicle or any other tactics,” says the police chief.

Chief Zibolski says there’s a big difference between placing yourself in front of a vehicle and finding yourself in front of the vehicle, and court documents filed Tuesday say Shane Netterville drove a van “directly towards” Fargo officers before being fatally shot.

Some on the board are worried about how the North Dakota Criminal Investigation Bureau will stay impartial in the case, because of the “law enforcement brotherhood”. But Chief Zibolski says that won’t be an issue.

“I think we all hope this is a reasonably quick investigation and determination. Then, we can go to the next steps,” he says.

Chief Zibolski, Mayor Mahoney, State Attorney General Drew Wrigley, the Deputy Attorney General, and other City of Fargo leaders met with Netterville’s family this week, and gave them the chance to ask questions about the investigation directly to Wrigley.

“It was a short meeting. I think the attorney general wanted to reach out to them to let them know that he takes this very seriously, and to let them know he’s going to do a thorough review of the case. Then, he’ll come up with a decision,” says Zibolski.

This meeting wasn’t announced until after it happened, but Zibolski says that was for the privacy of the family.

“The city has reached out in many different ways to assist the family. Our Native American Commission was equally as involved with helping them. I think everyone wants to do whatever they can do assist them from that perspective,” he says.

He also says the officers involved have been doing as well as can be expected.

“It’s a real tragedy for the family. It’s traumatic for the officers involved, also. I’m happy we have these psychological services, and in the capacity to help them with these issues,” he says.

Chief Zibolski says he didn’t want to comment too much about the private meeting with Netterville’s family, because it’s a private matter, but he said the interactions with his family have been good.

But Netterville’s brother told us, earlier this week, the family has been given very little information about his death.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.