Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Essentia Health fixing issue requiring patients to pre-pay for services

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people in the area have reported being required to pre-pay to make an appointment or receive services at Essentia Health, so Valley News Live looked into it.

An Essentia Health representative says this is not a new policy at the healthcare provider, but instead a technology glitch that they are working to get fixed immediately.

One patient says she wasn’t able to complete online check-in for an appointment until she pre-paid. Another mentioned she pre-paid for services, but then found out it was covered by health insurance, adding it took some time for the money to be reimbursed.

Below is the statement provided by Essentia Health:

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Moorhead on I-94 on July 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
UPDATE: Boy found safe after hours-long search in Richland County
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Body found in Lake Bemidji
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground

Latest News

Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
Crash on westbound I-94 in Moorhead
Mr. Food – Lane Cake- July 15
Mr. Food – Lane Cake- July 15
Noon News July 15 - Part 2
Noon News July 15 - Part 2
Noon Weather – July 15
Noon Weather – July 15