Essentia Health fixing issue requiring patients to pre-pay for services

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people in the area have reported being required to pre-pay to make an appointment or receive services at Essentia Health, so Valley News Live looked into it.

An Essentia Health representative says this is not a new policy at the healthcare provider, but instead a technology glitch that they are working to get fixed immediately.

One patient says she wasn’t able to complete online check-in for an appointment until she pre-paid. Another mentioned she pre-paid for services, but then found out it was covered by health insurance, adding it took some time for the money to be reimbursed.

Below is the statement provided by Essentia Health:

We have been made aware that our online scheduling portal is requiring pre-payment in order for some patients to make an appointment. This is not our intent. Essentia Health does not require pre-payment for medical care, excluding cosmetic services that are not medically necessary. Essentia values pricing transparency due to the complexities of health care billing, and we never want our patients to be surprised by unexpected costs. Thus, we provide them with their expected costs prior to receiving care and ask if they would like to pre-pay. However, it’s not required. We are working closely with our technology team to ensure this issue is fixed immediately. And we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our patients.

