Essentia Health fixing issue requiring patients to pre-pay for services
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people in the area have reported being required to pre-pay to make an appointment or receive services at Essentia Health, so Valley News Live looked into it.
An Essentia Health representative says this is not a new policy at the healthcare provider, but instead a technology glitch that they are working to get fixed immediately.
One patient says she wasn’t able to complete online check-in for an appointment until she pre-paid. Another mentioned she pre-paid for services, but then found out it was covered by health insurance, adding it took some time for the money to be reimbursed.
Below is the statement provided by Essentia Health:
