Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Crash on westbound I-94 in Moorhead

Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on westbound I-94 in Moorhead.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, near mile marker 2, which is between the Main and 34th Street exits. What appears to be a blue SUV had extensive damage, with the front of the vehicle lodged under a semi trailer. The back end of that vehicle was also heavily damaged.

Moorhead Police, Moorhead Fire and the State Patrol all responded to the scene. The State Patrol says the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.

A multi-vehicle crash in the same area injured several people on Thursday, July 14. The interstate in Moorhead is down to one lane and traffic slowed in some areas due to road construction.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Moorhead on I-94 on July 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
UPDATE: Boy found safe after hours-long search in Richland County
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Body found in Lake Bemidji
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground

Latest News

Essentia Health fixing issue requiring patients to pre-pay for services
Noon News July 15 - Part 2
Noon News July 15 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Lane Cake- July 15
Mr. Food – Lane Cake- July 15
Noon Weather – July 15
Noon Weather – July 15