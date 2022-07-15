MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on westbound I-94 in Moorhead.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, near mile marker 2, which is between the Main and 34th Street exits. What appears to be a blue SUV had extensive damage, with the front of the vehicle lodged under a semi trailer. The back end of that vehicle was also heavily damaged.

Moorhead Police, Moorhead Fire and the State Patrol all responded to the scene. The State Patrol says the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.

A multi-vehicle crash in the same area injured several people on Thursday, July 14. The interstate in Moorhead is down to one lane and traffic slowed in some areas due to road construction.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.