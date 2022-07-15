Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said a 37-year-old man wanted on attempted murder and terrorizing charges managed to evade officers during a brief pursuit Thursday night.

Police said they found Vann around 9 p.m. and he led officers on a high-speed chase. However, officers decided to end the pursuit because it was too dangerous to the public.

Shorter after, police said they received tips about a man matching Vann’s description running around North 35th Street and East Divide Avenue.

A reverse 911 call and shelter in place was sent out to people in that small area. Vann is no longer believed to be in that area and the shelter in place has since been lifted.

Vann was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark colored backpack. He is described as an African American male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Vann’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him and contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen.

Residents are encouraged to check their outdoor surveillance cameras and contact police if they see anything suspicious.

