Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Moorhead on I-94 on July 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
UPDATE: Boy found safe after hours-long search in Richland County
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Body found in Lake Bemidji
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground

Latest News

Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks
A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in...
RAW: Ground broken on national Gulf War memorial
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says