Wahpeton man holds knife at employee in attempted heist of liquor store

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wahpeton man, who has already been behind bars after officials say he ran his car into his ex-employers’ building as an act of revenge, is now faced with more charges for another incident at the same store.

61-year-old David Miller is charged with one count attempted robbery and misdemeanor count of disobedience of a judicial order.

An employee of 210 Wine and Spirits called 911 for help on July 2. Documents say when officers arrived, they say Miller was behind the store counter with the cashier and Miller had a knife pointed at the employee. Miller told officers he needed cash and he went to the liquor store to rob the place.

A restraining order was in place at the time of Miller’s attempted heist, making it illegal for him to be both in the store and communicating with employees.

Miller is already charged with criminal mischief, DUI and theft after a June 26 incident where court documents say he intentionally drove his car into the liquor store, took a bottle of whiskey from a shelf and started drinking it.

Wahpeton Police Chief Thorsteinson told Valley News Live at the time he estimated $100,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in products.

Miller told officers on the scene that day he drove into the store because he was mad at his old boss and wanted revenge.

Miller will be seen in court again on July 25.

