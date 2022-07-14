Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Crash in Moorhead on I-94 on July 14, 2022.
Major damage after multi-vehicle crash on I-94
Body found in Lake Bemidji

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
North Dakota state employee bonuses decrease in fiscal 2022
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field...
1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near Los Angeles
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
David Miller mug
Wahpeton man holds knife at employee in attempted heist of liquor store