Two multi-vehicle crashes reported on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound traffic on I-94 is backed up east of Moorhead after a crash just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Our Valley News Live crew on scene reports multiple vehicles are involved in the crash between Highway 336 and the 34th Street exit. The Minnesota State Patrol and EMS responded to the scene. Our reporter saw an ambulance rush from the crash scene.

Another multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-94 in Wilkin County just a few minutes earlier. We are working to gather more information about the exact location and how many vehicles are involved.

