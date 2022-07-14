Contests
Two men arrested after argument leads to pellet rifle fired

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are under arrest after authorities say an argument got out of hand and led to a pellet rifle being fired multiple times.

Police say they were sent to an apartment in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. in Fargo for a disturbance around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Authorities say multiple people were arguing inside the apartment and then took things outside. That’s when police say 25-year-old Dheraj Monger fired a pellet rifle into the air four times.

Then, officials say 23-year-old Man Ghalay took the rifle and fired it toward two people.

No one was hurt from the pellet rifle.

Monger and Ghalay were then taken to the Cass County Jail for terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

