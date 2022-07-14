Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector, but at around 9 a.m., people were beginning to see a return to functionality.

The outage was described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page didn’t report any issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated...
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
Arrest graphic
Two men arrested after argument leads to pellet rifle fired
Customer pumping gas
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago
police lights graphic
Man climbs Grand Forks bridge, shutting down road