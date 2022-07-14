Contests
Traffic impacts of downtown Fargo Street Fair

Fargo Street Fair
Fargo Street Fair(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The street fair gets underway in downtown Fargo on Thursday, which means less access for drivers on the north side of town.

Street closures started Wednesday and will be in place through Saturday evening. Broadway is closed north of Main Avenue to 7th Avenue North.

NP Avenue, 2nd Avenue North and 6th Avenue North are all closed a half-block on each side of Broadway. Access to alleys remains open.

The intersections at 1st Avenue, 4th Avenue and 7th Avenue North will remain open for cross-traffic during the event.

The city says the best routes into downtown include:

  • North/South: 2nd St. N., 4th St. N. and 10th St. N. and University Dr. N.
  • East/West: Main Ave., 1st Ave. N., 4th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.

