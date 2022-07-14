Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Richland County authorities search for missing child

FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A search went down near Colfax for a missing child.

The Colfax Fire Department confirms there was a search for a missing child late night on Wednesday, July 13 into the early morning hours of Thursday, July 14.

Scanner traffic indicates the Abercrombie and Walcott Fire Departments were also called out for the search.

Valley News Live is working to find out if the search is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated...
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
Retention Pond-July 14
Camel file photo
Camel ‘bites down’ on MN zoo workers’ heads
Retention Pond-July 14
Don’t be fooled by beauty of West Fargo retention ponds
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse