Richland County authorities search for missing child

COLFAX, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A search went down near Colfax for a missing child.

The Colfax Fire Department confirms there was a search for a missing child late night on Wednesday, July 13 into the early morning hours of Thursday, July 14.

Scanner traffic indicates the Abercrombie and Walcott Fire Departments were also called out for the search.

Valley News Live is working to find out if the search is still underway.

