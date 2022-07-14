Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
Dennis Vincent Gomez
Moorhead man charged, accused of sexually assaulting young girl
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads