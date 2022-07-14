President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The request, originally sent by Governor Doug Burgum on June 23, for a declaration of disaster in numerous North Dakota counties was approved today by President Biden.

It’s a disaster declaration for severe spring blizzards and flooding that took place from April 22 to May 25, 2022. The conditions broke records and knocked out power for more than 10,000 residents and caused over $57 million in damages.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for repair or replacements to damages caused by the severe weather in 40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.

The counties are: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

Additional designations can be made at a later date if requested by the state and if warranted as a result of further damage assessments. All areas of North Dakota are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps communities pay for projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long term.

In a statement Governor Burgum stated:

“We appreciate President Biden and FEMA granting our request and recognizing the incredible hardship that this combination of severe storms and flooding caused for our farmers and ranchers, communities, local governments and first responders,” Burgum said. “This presidential disaster declaration will unlock FEMA public assistance to help our local governments, agencies and communities recover from extensive infrastructure damage and make resources available to help build resiliency against the long-term risk of future flooding. We’re also grateful to the Minnesota National Guard for its valuable assistance with flood-fighting capabilities under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.”

