Moorhead man charged, accused of sexually assaulting young girl

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has been charged in Clay County Court. 60-year-old Dennis Vincent Gomez is charged with one count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The victim told investigators that Gomez assaulted her when she was 8 or 9 years old. Court documents say Gomez told the victim to take off her clothes and she said no. He began to threaten her and, when she tried to walk away, Gomez grabbed the girl and threw her on the couch, court documents state.

The documents go on to say that Gomez covered her mouth and laid on her, which the victims says made it hard to breathe. He proceeded to sexually assault the girl and, when he stopped, Gomez told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her or her siblings.

The detective attempted to interview Gomez about the victim’s claims, but he declined to speak with investigators.

Gomez was booked into the Clay County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail with no conditions or $150,000 bail with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

