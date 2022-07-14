Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Moorhead man charged, accused of sexually assaulting young girl

Dennis Vincent Gomez
Dennis Vincent Gomez(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has been charged in Clay County Court. 60-year-old Dennis Vincent Gomez is charged with one count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The victim told investigators that Gomez assaulted her when she was 8 or 9 years old. Court documents say Gomez told the victim to take off her clothes and she said no. He began to threaten her and, when she tried to walk away, Gomez grabbed the girl and threw her on the couch, court documents state.

The documents go on to say that Gomez covered her mouth and laid on her, which the victims says made it hard to breathe. He proceeded to sexually assault the girl and, when he stopped, Gomez told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her or her siblings.

The detective attempted to interview Gomez about the victim’s claims, but he declined to speak with investigators.

Gomez was booked into the Clay County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail with no conditions or $150,000 bail with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota
Crash on I-94 in Moorhead.
Two multi-vehicle crashes reported on I-94
Body found in Lake Bemidji