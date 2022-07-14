Man climbs Grand Forks bridge, shutting down road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a tense situation along the Sorlie bridge in Grand Forks when police say a man climbed to the top of the arches.

Police were called to the bridge around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 for a report of a man on top of it.

When authorities arrived, they shut down traffic on the bridge while they tried to resolve the situation.

Officers were eventually able to call the man and talk him into coming down. The man was then evaluated by paramedics.

The road has since opened and police say the man will not face any charges.

