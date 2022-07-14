Contests
Lane closures in Moorhead to continue through July 22

(WIFR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People taking Interstate-94 through Moorhead will have to be patient for a little bit longer. The Department of Transportations says lane closures will continue through next week.

The lane closures are happening in both directions on I-94 in Moorhead between the Highway 75 and the 34th Street/Main Avenue exits. Crews are replacing guardrail along the shoulder and in the center median.

The lane closures must remain in place as a buffer between traffic, the work zone and bridge piers until the guardrail is re-installed. Crews may not be present at times while concrete is curing.

The DOT offers some important reminders related to work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

