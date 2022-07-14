Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

A man says a woman drugged him and stole items. (Source: WSVN, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., apartment surveillance, bar surveillance video, stock photo, CNN)
By Brandon Beyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - What started as a night out with friends was an expensive loss for a Fort Lauderdale man.

Bobby Scali, 45, said he lost valuables that evening and almost lost his life.

“Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

On June 10, Scali said he was out with friends at a popular bar and remembers a woman approaching him there but blacking out after the encounter.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

The 45-year-old also said his $40,000 Rolex and $10,000 Breitling were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing,” he said.

Scali said he doesn’t remember the walk back to his apartment with the woman, but surveillance cameras caught the pair crossing a parking lot before entering a lobby.

Florida police said they are investigating the situation. The woman has not currently been identified.

Meanwhile, Scali said nights out on the town are now a bit different.

“It’s definitely different. I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted,” Scali said.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

sports july 13
10:00PM Sports July 13
forecast july 13
10:00PM Weather July 13
july 13 theater
10:00 PM News July 13 - Part 1
farms july 13
10:00PM News July 13 - Part 2
“Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout”
“Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout” in Downtown Fargo brought a crowd