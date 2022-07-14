“Hometown Heroes” honored at Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hometown heroes were honored tonight at the Red River Valley Fair.

After a parade into town, local sheriffs, firefighters, and EMS were honored with an event and free admission to the fair.

“Well that’s one thing that we are really fortunate to have in this area. All of our agencies get along great. Whether it’s for Law Enforcement, Sheriff’s Department, Police Department, Highway Patrol, we all get along great. And we work great with our EMS and fire partners. So we are really fortunate to have those relationships here,” says Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

