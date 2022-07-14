Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.
An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.(Mariordo / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement said they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help.

GM says construction will start this summer with the first direct current fast chargers operating sometime in 2023.

The network should be finished in a couple of years, enabling interstate travel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated...
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter service appears to return after outage
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
$50,000 Powerball Win in Moorhead
President Biden said the U.S. will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons during a joint...
Biden says US will not allow Iran to acquire nukes