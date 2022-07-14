Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents indicate Corey Lynn Gardner, a former daycare provider, was found guilty Wednesday of felony child neglect or abuse in Williams County Court. The charge is related to an incident in November 2018, after a 2-month-old child was found with a fractured skull, hemorrhages in both eyes, a broken arm, spinal strains and injuries to her brain.

According to the family, Baby Finley had only been going to the home daycare of Gardner for about 3 weeks. You can read much more of our reporting on Finley’s story here.

