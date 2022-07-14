First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first case of monkeypox has been identified in the state.

The male in his 30s from eastern South Dakota tested positive for orthopoxvirus which was confirmed by state officials at the State Public Health Laboratory. Confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. “Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.”

Monkeypox can be contracted by

• Prolonged face-to-face interaction (through breath)

• Intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

While anyone can get monkeypox, cases have occurred disproportionately in men who have sex with men, according to the DOH.

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest.

Fever

Headache

Muscle and backaches

Chills

Exhaustion

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages individuals to contact their healthcare provider early if they develop symptoms of monkeypox to aid rapid detection and prevent ongoing transmission.

More information about the virus, signs and symptoms, prevention, treatment, and more can be found on the CDC website or at doh.sd.gov.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.