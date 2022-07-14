Fargo-Moorhead small businesses feeling the community support despite the rise in prices

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people packed the downtown area of Fargo for the street fair. Local, small business owners are taking the opportunity to promote their work and interact with customers.

“It makes me feel happy because it’s all this hard work that I put into it and it pays off.” said Chloe Schumacher, owner of Cozy Crochet by CJ.

According to Schumacher, finding the right yarn for her work has been a challenge due to the impacts of inflation. This comes in the form of supply chain issues and rising prices. The U.S. inflation is rising at the fastest rate in 40 years, and business owners like Schumacher are feeling the squeeze.

“It’s a lot harder because there’s not a lot more stock in store so I have to branch out and go online and try and find and get the exact color I need. So it’s been hard, but we manage.” said Schumacher.

Some businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area had to raise their prices, while hoping their customers and the community doesn’t mind the changes. According to a guest sales representative with Nothing Bundt Cakes, the community has helped them during these trying times.

“Last Fall we did raise our prices just a little bit but a lot of people were pretty understanding,” said Mackenzie Stahman with Nothing Bundt Cakes. “They would still come in and they didn’t really make too much of a fuss so that was really nice to see that they still supported us.”

The street fairs and markets have a played a vital role for these small businesses.

“It makes me so happy because I love our business so much, so to have the customers love our business as much, even in these times of rising prices it’s been amazing.” said Stahman.

The Downtown Fargo Street Fair continues until Sunday.

