Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fair fun can turn dangerous in the heat

RED RIVER VALLEY FAIR
RED RIVER VALLEY FAIR(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While out at the fair this weekend, a community life educator at Sanford S.A.F.E. Kids, Kayla Troen said to stay aware of your child during the hot days.

She said heat stroke is very common in children, she also said they heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults so to watch out for signs of heat stroke while out in the sun with your kids.

”So if your child is hot, red, or damp or feeling a little extra dry that can be a sign of heat-related illness, as well as if your child’s dizzy, any sign of fainting too, losing consciousness, that can be a sign too,” said Troen.

Troen said if you notice any of these symptoms, call 911 or seek a medical professional immediately.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 20 miles from GFAB
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Fargo Street Fair
Traffic impacts of downtown Fargo Street Fair
What it takes to set up for the North Dakota State Fair
Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake
Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake
Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake
Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake