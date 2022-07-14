Fair fun can turn dangerous in the heat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While out at the fair this weekend, a community life educator at Sanford S.A.F.E. Kids, Kayla Troen said to stay aware of your child during the hot days.

She said heat stroke is very common in children, she also said they heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults so to watch out for signs of heat stroke while out in the sun with your kids.

”So if your child is hot, red, or damp or feeling a little extra dry that can be a sign of heat-related illness, as well as if your child’s dizzy, any sign of fainting too, losing consciousness, that can be a sign too,” said Troen.

Troen said if you notice any of these symptoms, call 911 or seek a medical professional immediately.

