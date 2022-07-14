Ex-girlfriend of man shot by FPD says he had ‘extremely violent tendencies’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is speaking out tonight in hopes of shedding more light on the man shot and killed by a Fargo Police officer last week.

28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.

Netterville’s family describes him as a goofy guy who loved cats and video games, but for nearly 10 years Netterville has also been in and out of jail and treatment facilities due to a laundry list of run-ins with the law; Many of those involving meth, as well as domestic violence.

The woman at the center of all of those domestic violence charges reached out to our Crime and Safety Reporter, Bailey Hurley this week, and while she’s not yet ready to share her story on camera, she says she wants the public to understand Netterville had a dark side.

Netterville’s run-ins with the law start back in 2012, and many of his early convictions dealt with DUIs, drugs and thefts.

But in 2019 came his first two domestic violence charges when witnesses told police they watched Netterville knock a woman down to the ground, grab her hair and push her head into the concrete, as well as punch her in the head days later on the Minnesota side of the river.

Another charge came one month later, where court documents state Netterville placed both his hands around that same woman’s neck to the point she couldn’t breathe. Netterville would be accused of the same actions again seven months later.

Court documents would later reveal Netterville admitted to police that he struggled with how to handle his anger, which is something the victim tells Valley News Live she more than agrees with. She says she thinks it’s vital the community knows Netterville had “extremely violent tendencies.” She ended the conversation by stating when it comes to July 8, she says she guarantees “this wasn’t a trigger happy incident.’”

Valley News Live has filed an open records request with the City of Fargo to obtain a copy of officer Adam O’Brien’s personnel and disciplinary files to get a better understanding of his background as well. The city says it should be available early next week.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.