Essential equipment stolen from a Grand Forks business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”At first I didn’t believe it, we were pulling out to go take care of a field early in the morning and Curtis pointed out that the trailer was gone and I was in shock,” said Beni Baributsa, an intern at Agrality.

On Monday, Senior Research Associate at Agrality, Curtis Brackett noticed his trailer and four-wheeler were missing from a lot they store it at.

“We use it to spray mostly and it just makes the job a lot easier and a lot quicker saves us a lot of time,” said Baributsa.

“So here at Agrality, we do agronomic research primarily yields and efficacy trials here in North Dakota, and that was kind of like the butter on my bread, making it a lot easier to do my applications,” said Curtis Brackett, senior research associate at Agrality.

Brackett said the stolen equipment alone costs around $6,000 to $10,000.

After Brackett called the police, he took investigating into his own hands.

“I spent two days going to business to business to business, to ring doorbells on houses, I won’t give up until I find it or if something, eventually you have to call it quits but it’s too early to do that,” said Brackett.

Brackett said many neighboring businesses were helpful by giving him their security footage.

“We have the make and model of the truck, we’ve seen the individual and so we’re in the area, it’s just looking for that one key piece,” said Brackett.

Without the equipment, they say their work days will be long.

“It adds a few extra hours to every day, we have to go through fields with hoes and take out weeds manually, we have to use backpacks and spray them then fill them up every now and then, it just takes a huge dent to our productivity and just makes things go by a lot slower,” said Baributsa.

“It hurts because I could still utilize the four-wheeler, it makes my days a lot longer because it’s a lot more manual work now,” said Brackett.

Brackett said he filed a police report and is working through an insurance claim.

He also said the suspected truck is a late 1990 to early 2000′s white Chevy pickup truck.

