Don’t be fooled by beauty of West Fargo retention ponds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The retention ponds in West Fargo may be enticing for recreational use.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says don’t be fooled by the beauty of those retention ponds in your neighborhood.

“They do look very nice, but really it’s handling that runoff from the streets, the impervious surfaces here,” said Fuller. “So you’ve got oil and pesticides. You’ve got all sorts of trash and stuff that goes down the gutter, into the system, and gets put into those retention ponds.”

Chief Fuller says not only is the water quality bad, but it can be dangerous as pumps in the ponds can create a current.

“There’s giant culverts with big grates in them. That’s in case something or someone gets in the pond and gets sucked up against the grate from that pump pulling,” he said.

Over the last two years, Chief Fuller says there hasn’t been an increase in complaints or injuries involving the use of a retention pond.

He says the department’s warning is just to avoid another incident like in 2018 when a young boy died after falling into a retention pond.

“Make sure they know what it is and that it’s not for play,” said Fuller.

Here’s how to help if someone ever gets caught in the pond.

Call 911 immediately.

If you are not a certified lifeguard don’t go in after them.

“Throwing a rope out to them, throwing a life preserver out to them or try to reach with a long pole to pull them back onto shore.”

