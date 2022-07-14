Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Don’t be fooled by beauty of West Fargo retention ponds

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The retention ponds in West Fargo may be enticing for recreational use.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says don’t be fooled by the beauty of those retention ponds in your neighborhood.

“They do look very nice, but really it’s handling that runoff from the streets, the impervious surfaces here,” said Fuller. “So you’ve got oil and pesticides. You’ve got all sorts of trash and stuff that goes down the gutter, into the system, and gets put into those retention ponds.”

Chief Fuller says not only is the water quality bad, but it can be dangerous as pumps in the ponds can create a current.

“There’s giant culverts with big grates in them. That’s in case something or someone gets in the pond and gets sucked up against the grate from that pump pulling,” he said.

Over the last two years, Chief Fuller says there hasn’t been an increase in complaints or injuries involving the use of a retention pond.

He says the department’s warning is just to avoid another incident like in 2018 when a young boy died after falling into a retention pond.

“Make sure they know what it is and that it’s not for play,” said Fuller.

Here’s how to help if someone ever gets caught in the pond.

Call 911 immediately.

If you are not a certified lifeguard don’t go in after them.

“Throwing a rope out to them, throwing a life preserver out to them or try to reach with a long pole to pull them back onto shore.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated...
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
Retention Pond-July 14
Corey Gardner
Former daycare provider found guilty of child abuse
sports july 13
10:00PM Sports July 13
forecast july 13
10:00PM Weather July 13