Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife and son

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.(Hampton County Detention Center via AP)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Colleton County Grand Jury handed down indictments against attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The grand jury held its first meeting Thursday since Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said the State Law Enforcement Division notified Murdaugh’s family they were seeking indictments against Murdaugh.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges. (Source: CNN/WCSC/SLED/FAMILY PHOTOS/FITSNEWS/PMPED LAW FIRM/ORANGE COUNTY DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS)

Griffin said on Tuesday he had not been personally informed about the charges by either South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or the attorney general’s office.

Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights, the family was notified before the grand jury was contacted to seek the indictment.

Griffin said if murder charges were filed, they would seek a bond hearing to have the facts on the record of the evidence against their client and he declined to comment further.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at the family’s Islandton property.

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16 indictments against Murdaugh, totaling 81 charges. He is accused of schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

A county grand jury also indicted Murdaugh on three counts in a Labor Day weekend shooting incident that investigators called an insurance fraud scheme.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

