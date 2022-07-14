Clay County Fair gets underway in Barnesville on Thursday

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Fair is kicking off in Barnesville. The four-day celebration runs from Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17 featuring livestock shows, exhibits, entertainment and food.

This year’s grandstand events include NTPA Championship Truck & Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Ranch Rodeo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

You can also be entertained on Thursday night with a talent show at 6:00 p.m. and a Mullet Pageant at 7:00 p.m.

For a lit of activities, a fairground map and full schedule of events, visit the Clay County Fair website or Facebook page.

