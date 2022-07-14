Camel ‘bites down’ on MN zoo workers’ heads

FREEPORT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is seriously hurt after a scary and bizarre camel attack.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the Hemker Park and Zoo on Wednesday, July 13 in Freeport for a report of a camel attack.

Authorities say 32-year-old Roger Blenker was taking the camel to another facility when it opened it’s mouth and bit down on Blenker’s head. The report says the camel then dragged Blenker about 15 feet before another employee stepped in and got the camel to loosen its grip.

The camel wasn’t done after that, officials say the animal then went after the second person and bit down in his head as well. The second man was able to get out of the situation without any serious injuries.

Blenker was airlifted to a hospital for unknown injuries.

