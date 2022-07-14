Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Body found in Lake Bemidji

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case surrounding a body found in Lake Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, July 13, it was notified by DNR biologists working in the lake of the body.

Authorities found the man’s body floating near Lake Blvd.

The body was sent to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 17 miles from GFAB campground
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated...
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Wyatt Staloch
Victim identified, 26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

Latest News

Retention Pond-July 14
News - Retention Pond-July 14
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
$50,000 Powerball Win in Moorhead
Man Ghalay (left) Dheraj Monger (right)
Two men arrested after argument leads to pellet rifle fired
police lights graphic
Man climbs Grand Forks bridge, shutting down road