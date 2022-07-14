BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case surrounding a body found in Lake Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, July 13, it was notified by DNR biologists working in the lake of the body.

Authorities found the man’s body floating near Lake Blvd.

The body was sent to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma.

