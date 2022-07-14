“Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout” in Downtown Fargo brought a crowd

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight, at Fargo City Hall, a “Bans Off Our Bodies” march was held, as rallies for reproductive rights are continuing all around the country.

“It’s not the easy way out. It’s probably harder in some ways because it mentally messes with you. Don’t tell us what we experience as women is not real,” says event organizer Mercedes Brown.

Brown has been a staple in the Fargo movement for reproductive rights.

“I still haven’t experienced the sadness, but I’m so filled with rage. I was outraged. I immediately went online and started researching everything. I wanted to find out why they did this and trying to find the bigger picture,” she says.

Tonight, Brown held her own rally for the cause.

“There’s millions of women who need the healthcare because it’s not just abortion. Roe protected a lot of other things. A lot of people think it’s just abortion, but I want to inform people that it’s not,” she says.

“I see it’s really important that we get the exposure to really show somebody that might not have a lot of exposure, can still stand up and show something a whole community of us feel,” says co-event organizer Alberto Samura.

Dozens circled up to speak up about the issues they have with the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s all about controlling women. Guns in this country have more rights than us right now,” said one demonstrator.

They told their own stories of miscarriage, pregnancy, abortion, and the future for women.

“It’s not about the kids, it’s about the other doors that open by doing this,” says another demonstrator.

They also touched on daycare shortages, WIC, and government aid programs.

“A lot people think those programs help a lot. But it doesn’t help with the stress that mothers and fathers go through trying to still provide for their children. I think they’re great programs, but they need work still,” says Brown.

“After she was born, I could not get food stamps. I made too much at $11.50 an hour as a single mom, it’s ridiculous to think I could not afford to take care of my kid without help,” states one attendee.

This comes as abortion is set to become illegal in North Dakota in two weeks. Anti-abortion advocates say their work isn’t done, but brown says if there’s one thing she’d want the opposing side of the issue to consider...

“I think they need to think about the other aspects other than it’s a life that’s living,” she says.

The march was part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout” today.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.