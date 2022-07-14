Contests
$50,000 Powerball Win in Moorhead

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A very lucky player won a $50,000 Powerball prize on a ticket purchased at Hornbacher’s in Moorhead (11th St. S. in Moorhead) for the July 13 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball, just one number away from hitting the jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers from July 13 are 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball is 2.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

The prize can be claimed by mail or in person at any Minnesota Lottery office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

