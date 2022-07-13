Contests
What it takes to set up for the North Dakota State Fair

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair is just over a week away.

There is a lot that goes into setting up the State Fair, from cleaning, to moving animals around, to making sure everything is safe and ready for the community.

“Right now, once the dirt’s gone we’re washing tables washing crowd breakers all that will be set then next week sound will be coming in and the stage manager will be here so all that will be coming together really quick. That’s something the community doesn’t always see and realize what all goes into behind the scenes,” said Aaron Ottmar, State Fair grounds crew.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be arriving next Tuesday ready to put on a show opening day.

“We’re just excited to be a part of the state’s largest event come on out have a good time have a few Budweiser’s with your friends see the horses will be stabled all day you can see them take pictures ask any questions you have,” said Dusty Wald, Budweiser employee.

There are new events set up this year and eight different free concerts playing throughout the fair.

The state fair runs from July 22 through July 30. More information can be found here.

