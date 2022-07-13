Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

West Nile Virus detected in Grand Forks

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, a municipal biologist examines a mosquito in...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, a municipal biologist examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of mosquitoes collected on Wednesday, July 13, has been identified as having West Nile Virus.

The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge people to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. The mosquito most common for transmitting West Nile is most active just before sundown and throughout the night into the early morning hours.

Grand Forks Mosquito Control operates as if the virus is always present and therefore will not be making major changes to the daily operations of mosquito control.

To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

  • Use insect repellent that contains DEET.
  • Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.
  • Eliminate standing water around homes (e.g., buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).

For more information about West Nile virus and the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program visit: www.gfmosquito.com.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Staloch
26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 20 miles from GFAB
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 20 miles from GFAB
News - UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found nearly 20 miles from GFAB
5:00PM News July 13- Part 2
5:00PM News July 13- Part 2
5:00PM News July 3- Part 3
5:00PM News July 3- Part 3
5:00PM Weather July 13
5:00PM Weather July 13
5:00PM News July 13- Part 1
5:00PM News July 13- Part 1