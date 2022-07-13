West Nile Virus detected in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of mosquitoes collected on Wednesday, July 13, has been identified as having West Nile Virus.

The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge people to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. The mosquito most common for transmitting West Nile is most active just before sundown and throughout the night into the early morning hours.

Grand Forks Mosquito Control operates as if the virus is always present and therefore will not be making major changes to the daily operations of mosquito control.

To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Eliminate standing water around homes (e.g., buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).

For more information about West Nile virus and the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program visit: www.gfmosquito.com.

