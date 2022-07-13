UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials announced that Hailey has been found and is safe.

(Original Story)

Officials have moved their search for a missing 18-year-old girl with special needs to a rural, small town just miles from where she was last seen.

Hailey Sullivan was first reported missing Tuesday, but officials say she left a Grand Forks Air Force Base family campground between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A base-wide search came up empty handed Tuesday for the teen and the case was then handed over to the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say GFSO received a tip Sullivan was possibly seen 3.5 miles west of Gilby, which is roughly 16 miles northwest of the Air Force base, on County Road 33 at a farmstead. This sighting was approximately 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement was notified 30 minutes later and have been searching the area by vehicle, foot, and air since being notified.

If you live in the Gilby area, officials are urging you to check your property and buildings, and say if you see Sullivan, please call 911 immediately.

The woman spotted this afternoon was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jean shorts, white tennis shoes and a white cowboy hat, according to officials.

Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and has special needs with an intellectual disability. GFAFB personnel say she responds to the nickname Hei-Hei (‘hey hey’).

