Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found

Hailey Sullivan, 18
Hailey Sullivan, 18(Grand Forks Air Force Base)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials announced that Hailey has been found and is safe.

(Original Story)

Officials have moved their search for a missing 18-year-old girl with special needs to a rural, small town just miles from where she was last seen.

Hailey Sullivan was first reported missing Tuesday, but officials say she left a Grand Forks Air Force Base family campground between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A base-wide search came up empty handed Tuesday for the teen and the case was then handed over to the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say GFSO received a tip Sullivan was possibly seen 3.5 miles west of Gilby, which is roughly 16 miles northwest of the Air Force base, on County Road 33 at a farmstead. This sighting was approximately 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement was notified 30 minutes later and have been searching the area by vehicle, foot, and air since being notified.

If you live in the Gilby area, officials are urging you to check your property and buildings, and say if you see Sullivan, please call 911 immediately.

The woman spotted this afternoon was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jean shorts, white tennis shoes and a white cowboy hat, according to officials.

Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and has special needs with an intellectual disability. GFAFB personnel say she responds to the nickname Hei-Hei (‘hey hey’).

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Staloch
26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Photo from crash scene.
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck
Sen. Cramer introduces child support while pregnant legislation
Fergus Falls hit and run suspect.
Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect