Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested on several charges after fleeing from Moorhead Police, Fargo Police, and then crashing a pickup truck.

Around 12:15 a.m. on July 13, Fargo Police noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a truck that fled from Moorhead Police earlier in the evening. Fargo Police tried to stop the vehicle, but say the driver fled in a reckless manner.

Officers say the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a guard rail in the area of 32nd Avenue and 28th Street Southwest. The driver and passenger got out of the truck and ran from the crash scene, but were taken into custody a short time later.

Kevin Basswood (left) and Abby Tellinghuisen (right) (Valley News Live)

Police say 27-year-old Kevin Basswood of Ponsford, Minnesota, is in the Cass County Jail for the following charges: Fugitive from Justice, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, Duty Upon Striking, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Drug Possession.

The passenger, 32-year-old Abby Tellinghuiesen of Moorhead, was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail for outstanding warrants in Clay County (5th Degree Controlled Substance), Cass County (Drug Paraphernalia Possession) and Becker County (Receiving Stolen Property).

