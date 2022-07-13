Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck

Photo from crash scene.
Photo from crash scene.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested on several charges after fleeing from Moorhead Police, Fargo Police, and then crashing a pickup truck.

Around 12:15 a.m. on July 13, Fargo Police noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a truck that fled from Moorhead Police earlier in the evening. Fargo Police tried to stop the vehicle, but say the driver fled in a reckless manner.

Officers say the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a guard rail in the area of 32nd Avenue and 28th Street Southwest. The driver and passenger got out of the truck and ran from the crash scene, but were taken into custody a short time later.

Kevin Basswood (left) and Abby Tellinghuisen (right)
Kevin Basswood (left) and Abby Tellinghuisen (right)(Valley News Live)

Police say 27-year-old Kevin Basswood of Ponsford, Minnesota, is in the Cass County Jail for the following charges: Fugitive from Justice, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, Duty Upon Striking, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Drug Possession.

The passenger, 32-year-old Abby Tellinghuiesen of Moorhead, was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail for outstanding warrants in Clay County (5th Degree Controlled Substance), Cass County (Drug Paraphernalia Possession) and Becker County (Receiving Stolen Property).

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Staloch
26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Possible sighting of missing 18-year-old moves searchers to Gilby
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Hailey Sullivan, 18
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Sen. Cramer introduces child support while pregnant legislation
Fergus Falls hit and run suspect.
Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect