Sen. Cramer introduces child support while pregnant legislation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA-04) introduced bicameral legislation, the Unborn Child Support Act, to give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant.

The Unborn Child Support Act allows a court, in consultation with the mother, to award child support payments while the child is still in the womb and retroactively up to the point of conception as determined by a physician. According to Cramer’s team, it also:

• Provides flexibility for mothers who do not want involvement of the father by not requiring those mothers to receive child support.

• Requires judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

• Mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

“Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy. Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible.”

The Unborn Child Support Act is supported by the Susan B. Anthony List, March for Life, Family Research Council, and Concerned Women for America.

