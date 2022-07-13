Contests
Sen. Cramer introduces child support while pregnant legislation

(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA-04) introduced bicameral legislation, the Unborn Child Support Act, to give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant.

The Unborn Child Support Act allows a court, in consultation with the mother, to award child support payments while the child is still in the womb and retroactively up to the point of conception as determined by a physician. According to Cramer’s team, it also:

• Provides flexibility for mothers who do not want involvement of the father by not requiring those mothers to receive child support.

• Requires judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

• Mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

“Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy. Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible.”

Senator Cramer

The Unborn Child Support Act is supported by the Susan B. Anthony List, March for Life, Family Research Council, and Concerned Women for America.

