Minnesota unveils new system to track sexual assault test kits

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota is unveiling a new system for victims to track their sexual assault test kits.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will now be using Track-Kit, a 24-7 online system.

The state says the goal of Track-Kit is to increase transparency and accountability for what can be a ‘lengthy process.’

To implement the system, hospitals, law enforcement, forensic labs and county attorneys all had to work together to ensure Track-Kit will work.

The new system will also allow victims to check the status of their kits with a unique login and password.

“The BCA stands with Minnesota’s victim survivors. We hope the Track-Kit system relieves uncertainty and gives comfort with the knowledge of exactly where their kit stands in the testing process,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

Minnesota law mandates survivors have access to their sexual assault test kits.

