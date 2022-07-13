Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan has learned his fate.

39-year-old Wade Bison has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for driving into and killing a 77-year-old man. That man was Erwin Geigle, a Navy veteran and mechanic who was enjoying retirement with his children and grandchildren.

Police say on March 21, Bison hit Geigle in Mandan before leading police on a chase through Bismarck where he crashed his car, and a vehicle it towed, down an embankment.

“This never should have happened. Mr. Bison had opportunity after opportunity. You can see in the PSI his criminal history. He had, as noted, 54 prior convictions, 54 prior incarcerations and yet here we are. An innocent man lost his life crossing the street just to pick up his granddaughter,” said State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter.

At the sentencing hearing, Bison chose not to speak, but his attorney said Bison’s struggle with addiction should be considered.

“It doesn’t necessarily get him off the hook for this, your Honor, but I do believe the court should take these kinds of things into account when looking at sentencing,” said public defender Steven Balaban.

Bison, through his attorney, asked for a 10-year sentence, with five years suspended.

“The suggestion of 10 years and five years suspended is almost offensive to the court, Mr. Bison. You take someone’s life, and you do what you did in the manner you did, the court is pondering whether that should be life without parole,” said South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr.

Bison received life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder, 10 years for leaving the scene of an accident, five years for both terrorizing and reckless endangerment, and one year each on two lesser charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

Bison will also face a Burleigh County judge Thursday to be sentenced for the part of the incident that occurred in Bismarck.

