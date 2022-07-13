K9 helps with apprehension in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Sheriff’s Office K9 helped with the arrest of an 18-year-old in Bemidji.

Lawrence Lilone Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested and transported to the Beltrami County Jail for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Two juvenile males were taken to Northwest Juvenile Center with pending weapons charges.

It all happened around 2:30 AM on July 8th. A Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 were in the Pete’s Place parking lot south of Bemidji. The Hubbard County Deputy observed a black sedan parked at the fuel pumps that had a black semi-automatic pistol sitting on the trunk. The sedan attempted to leave the parking lot and Beltrami County Deputy Anthony Olson initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle came to a stop near Highway 71 and Convenience Lane SE.

As the traffic stop was being conducted a male passenger fled from the vehicle on foot into a large swampy area. A high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle. The firearm on the trunk was secured and the remaining four male occupants were detained. Law Enforcement established a perimeter and Deputy Hanson gave multiple warnings the K9 would be deployed and the male that fled did not respond. Deputy Hanson deployed his K9 partner Rip and he immediately picked up the track from the male and approximately 75 yards into the track K9 Rip located a firearm. The firearm was collected and later determined to be stolen. A short time later a juvenile male surrendered to deputies and walked out of the swamp with his hands up.

