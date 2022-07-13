Contests
Four years later, Fargo Police continue to search for information on Brenda Kartes’ death

Brenda Kartes
Brenda Kartes(Fargo Police Department)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been four years since Brenda Kartes walked away from Center Inc. in Fargo and disappeared.

She checked out of Centre at 3501 Westrac Drive to go to a local park around 1:30 p.m. on July 12, 2018 and didn’t return as scheduled. Her remains were found on August 22, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery by the river.

Since that time, detectives from the Fargo Police Department, along with assistance from the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, US Marshals Service, US Homeland Security, FBI and many other agencies, have continued to investigate her death. However, Fargo Police are asking once again for anyone with possible information about Brenda’s death to contact us.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by texting keyword FARGOPD to 847411, or by calling the Criminal Investigations Unit at 701.241.1405. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

