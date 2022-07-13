Contests
Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

Fergus Falls hit and run suspect.
Fergus Falls hit and run suspect.(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.

If you recognize this person or their vehicle description, you can contact Sgt. Silbernagel (218-332-5521) with any information. They ask that you reference CFS #22020196.

