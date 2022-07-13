Fargo shooting victim’s family meets with Attorney General, police on investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a south Fargo apartment complex had the chance to ask questions directly of the state attorney general and other authorities concerning the investigation.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney released a statement saying he invited Shane Netterville’s brothers to meet with the attorney general, deputy attorney general, Fargo Police chief and city of Fargo leaders to talk openly about the investigation.

The mayor says Netterville’s family asked about when body camera video will be released, and authorities say that will happen once an investigation is fully complete.

“Last Friday’s events were a tragedy for the entire Fargo community and our region,” Mayor Mahoney says. “A young man’s family is grieving an immeasurable loss of a cherished family member. My heart goes out to Gary, Ryan and the entire Netterville family as they grieve Shane’s passing. I want our community to also remember Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien and his family are coping with this traumatic event and the lasting impact it will have not only on their family, but also the Netterville family.”

The deadly shooting happened on Friday, July 8 at an apartment complex just south of 13th Ave. S. and east of I-29. Police say they were originally called for unresponsive people in a vehicle.

When authorities arrived, police say they tried to talk to the people in the vehicle, but the van started to drive toward them. Officer Adam O’Brien then shot his gun and hit Netterville, killing him.

See previous reporting on this officer-involved shooting below:

